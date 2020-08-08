STEVENSON, Helen Lucinda
(nee Henderson):
Peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, peacefully at her home with her loving family; aged 84. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Peter Herbert Stevenson, and companion of the late Ian Oram. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and David Curtis, Cindy and Alex Evans, Yvonne and John Bamford, and Linda and Terence Stevenson-Johnstone. Adored Nana and Great-Nana of Tessa, Chris and Mia, Olivia and Nick, Tim and Kim, Ashleigh and Dan, Ella and Sam, Joe and Lea, and Lucinda.
"You will be much missed, but will always live in our hearts"
To celebrate Helen's life a memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2020