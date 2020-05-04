STEVENSON, Helen Lucinda
(nee Henderson):
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, peacefully at her home with her loving family;
aged 84. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Peter Herbert Stevenson,
and companion of the late Ian Oram. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of
Lorraine and David Curtis, Cindy and Alex Evans, Yvonne and John Bamford,
and Linda and Terence Stevenson-Johnstone. Adored Nana and Great-Nana of
Tessa, Chris and Mia, Olivia and Nick, Tim and Kim, Ashleigh and Dan, Ella
and Sam, Joe and Lea, and Lucinda.
“You will be much missed, but will always live in our hearts”
Loved sister and sister-in-law to all her family. A private burial will be
held and details of a memorial service will follow. A special thank you to
the District Nurse Services, Dr Helliwell and all her carers.
NB Updated notice - the Press apologizes for the incorrect notice printed
on May 4, 2020.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2020