Helen STEVENSON

  • "My thoughts are with you at this sad time Linda and family..."
    - Jude Molloy
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

STEVENSON, Helen Lucinda
(nee Henderson):
On Saturday, May 2, 2020, peacefully at her home with her loving family; aged 84. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Peter Herbert Stevenson, and companion of the late Ian Oram. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and David Curtis, Cindy and Alex Evans, Yvonne and John Bamford, and Linda and Terence Stevenson-Johnstone. Adored Nana and Great-Nana of Tessa, Chris and Mia, Olivia and Nick, Tim and Kim, Ashleigh and Dan, Ella and Sam, Joe and Lea, and Lucinda.

“You will be much missed, but will always live in our hearts”

Loved sister and sister-in-law to all her family. A private burial will be held and details of a memorial service will follow. A special thank you to the District Nurse Services, Dr Helliwell and all her carers.

NB Updated notice - the Press apologizes for the incorrect notice printed on May 4, 2020.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 4, 2020
