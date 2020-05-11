SCOTT, Helen Josephine
(nee Grant):
At Timaru on Friday, May 8, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Donald. A devoted and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dougal and Val, Bill and Chris, Duncan and Taryn, Karen and Tony Cross and Jane. A much loved gran and great-gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved and respected aunt and a dear friend to many. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Margaret Wilson Complex, Helen's home for the past 3 years. A private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 'The Scott Family' c/- 4/96 North St, Timaru 7910, or to Jane at 366 Lower Hook Road, 8RD, Waimate 7978.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 11, 2020