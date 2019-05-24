MAJOR, Helen Christine
(nee Peters):
Aged 87. Passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Loving companion and partner of Alan Major (deceased). Loving mother of David Allan and partner Sherold (Australia), Peter Allan (Australia), and Christala Christofi (Studholme). Loving Nana to Matthew, Grace, and Amellia.
At peace now
with her Angel.
The family would like to thank Sarah Creegan (Waimate Medical Centre), Lister Home, Healthcare NZ, and the District Nurse team for their support of her last few months at her daughter's home with family. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Pioneer Park, Raincliff, on June 8, at 11.00am, to set her ashes free. All messages to C. Christofi, 209 Hannaton Road, RD 10, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 24, 2019