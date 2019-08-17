Helen LAPHAM

Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

LAPHAM, Helen Joy (Joy):
Peacefully at McKenzie Health Care, Geraldine, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray, and the late Ian Cramond. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Clare (Hamilton), Murray and Lorraine (Winslow), Graeme and Wendy (Geraldine). Loved stepmother to Trevor, Sharon, and Jennifer. Much loved Nana Joy to all her grandchildren: Rowan and Marina, Alana; Michelle and Justin, Richard and Sophia; Mathew and David; Luke and Hannah and Dean; and her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at McKenzie Health Care, Geraldine. At Joy's request a private service has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
