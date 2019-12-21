HOWARD,
Helen Margaret (Ellie):
John, Di, Tony and families sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their wonderful support and kindness after Ellie's passing. We are very grateful for all the baking, cards, plants, flowers and telephone calls received. Special thanks to Moira, Evelyn, Sue and cousins Shirley and Jean for their amazing friendship. Thanks to Dr Penny Holdaway and Rosebank Home for their wonderful care. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 21, 2019