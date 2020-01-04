Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen GATLEY. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. St John the Baptist Anglican Church 353 High Street Rangiora View Map Death Notice



Peacefully at Oxford on January 3, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Marshall (Springbank) for over 54 years, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Mark, and Bruce, and special grandmother of Morgan, (all of Melbourne). Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Tom and Erna Smith (Timaru), Bruce (deceased) and Carol Smith (Auckland), and special sister-in-law of Margaret Sheehan (Christchurch).

A dedicated and caring teacher of many children throughout Southland and North Canterbury.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital Oncology Unit and the Karadeen Rest Home and Hospital, Oxford, for their care of Helen. A service of celebration will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 353 High Street, Rangiora, on Friday, January 10, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Gatley family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







