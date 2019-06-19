ELLIOTT, Helen Ivy:
Passed away at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, on June 14, 2019, aged 97. Loved wife of the late Jim Young and the late Rolly Elliott. Loved sister of the late Vera, Georgie and Iris. Much loved mum of Evelyn and Alan (Westport), Jess (Winchester), Shona and Richard (Tasmania). Much loved Nana of her 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
"Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day"
A service for Helen will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10.30am at Galbraith Funeral Services, 26 King St, Temuka. Messages c/o 26 King St, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 19 to June 22, 2019