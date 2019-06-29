DON, Helen Frances:
Died unexpectedly in Amberley, on Monday, June 24, aged 85 years. Loving wife of Alan, mother and mother-in-law of Robyn (deceased) and Alan, Sue and Roger, and Joanne, loving grandmother of Holly, Amy, Harrietta and Hugo. Loving sister and sister-in-law of John and Jean (deceased), Bob and Betty (deceased), Bruce and Anita (Waimate), Ian and Phyllis (Renwick), Keith and Moira (Rotherham), loving sister-in-law of Jack and the late Trish Don.
Sadly missed and always in our thoughts.
Many thanks to the emergency services and those who responded at the accident. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Don, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The service for Helen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 2, at 2.00 pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 29, 2019