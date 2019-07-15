JOHNSTON,
Hector Reynold:
Suddenly at Timaru Hospital, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Adored father of Charmaine and Matt McFarlane, Shane and Vanessa, Leanne and Dean, and Lincoln. Loved and respected stepfather of Lisa and Greg McKay, Brendan Wood, Kellie and Murray Wood. Awesome Granddad to Mitchell, Jessie and Sam. Step Hec to Natalie, Fraser, Angus and Olivia. A service for Hector will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 17 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Johnston family, 134B Richard Pearse Drive, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 15, 2019