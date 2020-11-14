Acknowledgement

COX,

Hector William Percival:

Valmai, Janene and Bob, Yvonne and Ben, David and Ros and families wish to thank all those who supported us at the time of Hector's passing. We very much appreciated all of the expressions of sympathy - floral tributes, cards, messages, visits, providing meals and many reminiscences of Hec's life. Special thanks to Drs. Lewis Arundell and Paula Hyde, the Fairlie Fire Brigade and Mackenzie St John for their compassion and professional manner throughout. Sincere thanks to Jo Taylor, our celebrant for her kind manner and empathy to us and also to family and friends watching from Scotland and throughout NZ. Thanks to Sonia Sullivan and the team at Aoraki Funeral Services who kindly led us through all arrangements and service.



