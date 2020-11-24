Heather WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "I was saddened to hear Heather had succumbed to her..."
    - Raewyne Black (Williams)
  • "To Lex and family. Our deepest sympathy to you all at this..."
    - Jeff Powley
  • " sincere thoughts and sympathy to Lex and families at this..."
    - Mavis Wilson
  • "Our sincere condolences to all of Heathers family. I..."
    - Barbara Dawson
  • "To Lex & family, Deepest sympathy to you all at this sad..."
    - John & Marie Hall
Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Heather Raelene:
On November 22, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Lex for almost 50 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Suzie, Stacy and Melissa, and Bradley and Rochelle, loved magic Nana of Katelyn, Mac, Georgia, Amy, Samantha, and Madison, also a loved special Nana of Troy, Tayla, Spencer, and Karstan.
"You gave us all the best time ever, love and miss you Nana"
A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Monday, November 30, followed by private cremation. Messages to 807 Brighton Road, Ocean View, Dunedin 9035.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.