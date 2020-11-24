WILLIAMS,
Heather Raelene:
On November 22, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Lex for almost 50 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Nigel and Suzie, Stacy and Melissa, and Bradley and Rochelle, loved magic Nana of Katelyn, Mac, Georgia, Amy, Samantha, and Madison, also a loved special Nana of Troy, Tayla, Spencer, and Karstan.
"You gave us all the best time ever, love and miss you Nana"
A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Monday, November 30, followed by private cremation. Messages to 807 Brighton Road, Ocean View, Dunedin 9035.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020