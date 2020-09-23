Heather PEARCE

Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
First Church of Otago
411 Moray Place
Dunedin
Death Notice

PEARCE, Heather Mary:
Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, September 21, 2020; aged 70 years. Loved daughter of the late Don and Win Pearce, loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Daryl Coup, Joy and Jim Creighton, loved Aunt of Jessica, and Elizabeth; Ian, and Karen; loved Great-Aunt of Matthew, Jake, Alice, and Madeleine. A service for Heather will be held in First Church of Otago, 411 Moray Place, Dunedin, at 11.00am, on Friday, September 25, followed by private cremation. Messages to 43 Patrick St, Mornington 9011.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
