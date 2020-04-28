HAGGART, Heather Lilian:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home, on 24 April 2020, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved Mum of Jenny Rands (Timaru), Marilyn and David Cowan (Gore), Ross and Cath (Christchurch), John and Michelle (Christchurch), and Phil and Kath Beard (Timaru), and much loved Gran and Great-Gran. Special thanks to Lorna and the Glenwood Rest Home staff who have cared for Mum over the past 8 weeks. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private burial has been arranged. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be advised. Messages to The Haggart Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020