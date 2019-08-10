DIVAN, Heather Jean:
Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 70 years. A loving partner of Lionel, and a cherished mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Cherie, Janene and Fordy, Adele and Greg, and Arlette and Tim. A loved grandma of Aden, and Jamie; Connor, and Kendyll; Ella, and Ashlee; and Grace and Eloise. A special sister of Doreen (dec), Helen, Liz, Elaine (dec) and a caring friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at the Salisbury Crematorium Chapel, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, August 12 at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2019