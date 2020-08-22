Heather CULLEN

Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Ardwick Street
Gore
Death Notice

CULLEN,
Heather Jean (nee Calder):
Peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Cathy and Maurice Bootherstone (Timaru), John and Jo Cullen (Whangamata), and cherished Grandma of Madison, and Harry Cullen. Loved by all her extended family, nieces and nephews, and her many friends.
"A gracious lady"
A service celebrating Heather's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation. A special thanks to Parata and Windsor Park for their compassion, care and kindness. Messages to 16 Adair Settlement Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
