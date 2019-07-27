GUYAN, Hazel Madeleine:
29.4.1993 - 20.06.2019
Nick, Lichelle and Briar wish to express our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for the love and support extended to us from friends, family, colleagues and the Kakanui Community - you have reinforced why we love this place. We thank the Oamaru Police for your sensitivity, our friends that came in and took over the house that first weekend. You were awesome and we couldn't have got through without you. We acknowledge everyone that attended Hazel's service, the wonderful speakers who highlighted Hazel's inner beauty and your generous donations to Youthline Otago. Hazel's friends and colleagues in Timaru for your friendship and support of Hazel and spending time with us to share your stories – it meant a lot. The baking, meals, gifts, flowers, cards, messages, phone calls, visits and memories shared has provided much comfort at this very difficult time. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019