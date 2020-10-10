HARRIS, Harvey Radcliffe:
Of Timaru, aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Heather Joan Harris, beloved brother of Shirley, Margaret and Dawn (all deceased), Jennifer and Wayne, and a much loved uncle of his 17 nephews and nieces. The family appreciates the wonderful care given by staff of Strathallan. Harvey's funeral is to be held in the Gleniti Baptist Church (58 Gleniti Rd, Timaru), on Tuesday, October 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 10, 2020