  • "Heather, my condolences to you; such a gentle loving..."
  • "R.I.P Uncle Harvey - gone but never forgotten"
    - Sandra, Bill, Jesse and Dylan
  • "peace with our Lord - such a sweet gentle man."
Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Gleniti Baptist Church
58 Gleniti Rd
Timaru
HARRIS, Harvey Radcliffe:
Of Timaru, aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Heather Joan Harris, beloved brother of Shirley, Margaret and Dawn (all deceased), Jennifer and Wayne, and a much loved uncle of his 17 nephews and nieces. The family appreciates the wonderful care given by staff of Strathallan. Harvey's funeral is to be held in the Gleniti Baptist Church (58 Gleniti Rd, Timaru), on Tuesday, October 13, at 2.00pm.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
