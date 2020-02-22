BRAGG, Harold Naylor:
Alison, Dianne, Austin, and Robyn wish to sincerely thank everyone who attended Harold's memorial service in Geraldine, especially those who travelled considerable distances. Special thanks to the Rev Tony Kippax and Ro Acland who officiated the service and gave us wonderful support. The help of the Geraldine AAW ladies in serving afternoon tea was also greatly appreciated. Many thanks to everyone who brought food, flowers and sent cards and letters. A big thank you to Harold's many caregivers and the staff at McKenzie Health Care who took excellent care of Harold during his last few weeks. Please accept this acknowledgement as our sincere expression of gratitude and appreciation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 22, 2020