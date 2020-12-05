LITTLE, Hannelore Helene:
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her 93rd year. A loved and loving wife of the late Graham, and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Meg, Angelique and Ian, Louise and Gary. A cherished and respected Grandma to Morgan, as well as a "Grey" to Josh and Jem, Isaac and Kate, Sam, and Laura. An Oma to William, Lachlan and Samuel. A loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Please send messages to Little Road, 14 RD, Cave 7894. A private family only interment will be held in Pleasant Point. A memorial service for Hannelore and Graham will be held, in the New Year, at the St David's Memorial Church.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 5, 2020