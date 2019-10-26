TAIPANA,
Haererangi (Rangi):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Gray. Devoted mum and mother-in-law of Justin and Connie, Jordan and Deb, Jasmine and Ricky, Jenna and Andrew. Treasured nanny of her 11 mokopuna.
Moe mai i nga ringringa
o te Ariki.
A Service for Rangi will be held at the Arowhenua Marae, 39 Huirapa Street, Temuka, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11.00am followed by the interment at the Arowhenua urupa.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 26, 2019