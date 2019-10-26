Haererangi TAIPANA

Guest Book
  • "My heart sings for you Whanau Rivers of life & love Let..."
    - Luana Wikaira
  • "Condolences to all the Family. A lovely lady now at peace."
    - Kerry Burrell
  • "Gray - our thoughts are with you & your whanau at this time..."
    - Marie BEE
Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Death Notice

TAIPANA,
Haererangi (Rangi):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Gray. Devoted mum and mother-in-law of Justin and Connie, Jordan and Deb, Jasmine and Ricky, Jenna and Andrew. Treasured nanny of her 11 mokopuna.
Moe mai i nga ringringa
o te Ariki.
A Service for Rangi will be held at the Arowhenua Marae, 39 Huirapa Street, Temuka, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11.00am followed by the interment at the Arowhenua urupa.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
