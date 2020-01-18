Gwenyth EVANS

EVANS, Gwenyth Doreen:
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, Timaru, on January 9, 2020; aged 101. Adored daughter of the late Ben and Janet Evans of Alpine. Youngest sister of the late Marion, Allister, Lindsey and Wynne. Loved by her nieces and nephews, Gary, Wendell, Bronwyn (dec) and Sharman; David (dec), Trish, Rosalind; and Peter. Thank you to the staff at The Croft and Margaret Wilson, your caring and love has been appreciated. At Gwenyth's request, a private funeral and cremation has been held. Messages to Peter and Jane Evans, Alpine, RD 2, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
