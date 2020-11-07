McPHERSON,
Gweneth Ann (Ann)
(nee Keogh)
Formerly Sr Anne Marie OP:
18.2.1945 - 5.10.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Ian (Mac, formerly of Springbrook and Timaru). Martin, Jill, Colleen, and Joyce, on behalf of the extended Keogh and McPherson families, would like to express their grateful thanks to everyone for all the love and support shown to Ann throughout her life. Heartfelt thanks must go to her many carers, St John Ambulance, Chatsford, and the Birchleigh Rest Home staff for giving Ann quality of life to the very end. Our sincere thanks to Fathers Michael Hishon and Chris Friel and all those involved in the Mass at St Mary's Catholic Church Mosgiel and at the Burial at Timaru Cemetery where Ann was laid to rest with Ian. A special mention to Claire Bradley, Thomas Parker and his family, Heather and Ron Sorenson, Raewyn Benzie, and all the Dominican Sisters for their farewell to Ann at the Mass, your tribute showed a true depth of love. To all those who visited, sent flowers, cards and provided food, our grateful thanks. Our thanks to Lisa and the team at Campbell and Sons Mosgiel for guiding us and for Live Streaming the service for those that could not travel to be with us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 7, 2020