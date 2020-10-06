McPHERSON,
Gweneth Ann (Ann)
(nee Keogh)
Formerly Sr Ann Marie OP:
On October 5, 2020, Ann passed peacefully in the tender care of Birchleigh Resthome; aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Ian (Mack, formerly of Springbrook), treasured daughter of Frank (dec) and Theresa (dec), much loved sister and sister-in-law of Joan (dec) Keogh, Peter (dec) and Colleen Keogh, Martin and Jill Keogh, Russell (dec) McPherson, and Joyce and Bill Wilson, a kind and caring aunty and great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Our grateful thanks to the Chatsford and Birchleigh community and to her carers for their loving attention. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Parish Church, 89 Church Street, Mosgiel, at 11.00am on Thursday, October 8, followed by burial in the Timaru Cemetery at 1.00pm on Friday, October 9. Messages to 10 Tate Crescent, Abbotsford, Dunedin 9018.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 6, 2020