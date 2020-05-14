O'NEILL, Gwenda Maureen
(Gwen) (nee Eathorne):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Opotiki, born in Waimate. Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, aged 88 years. Treasured wife of the late Bill. Cherished Mum of Gerard and Atsuko, Juls and Chris Dodd, Jayne and Paul, Trish, Leighanne and Darryl Gledhill. Adored Nana to her 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Messages to the O'Neill family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Due to current circumstances, a small family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Gwen will be laid to rest with Bill at Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatane.
NZIFH
Published in Timaru Herald on May 14, 2020