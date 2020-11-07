CLARKE,

Greta Margaret:

3.2.1929 - 9.11.2017

In loving memory of my Mum and dearest friend.

Gone are the eyes that watched me grow,

The hands that taught me to knit and sew.

Gone are the feet that taught me to dance,

The knowing of your every glance.

Gone are the stories of your life,

Your family quotes, quips and anecdotes.

Gone is my fun and loving Mum,

Your favourite songs I often hum.

Gone is your smile and warm embrace,

But not the memories I retrace.

Missed by your loving daughter, Lyndsay xoxo



