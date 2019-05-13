JONES, Granville Henry:
Peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Northanjer Rest Home, Oamaru, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy and the late Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry (deceased), Carol (Perth), Peter and Shirley (Temuka), loved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our thanks to Belinda, Tim and all the staff at Northanjer Rest Home who cared for him. In respecting Granville's wishes a private cremation is to be held. Messages to 14 Fox Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 13, 2019