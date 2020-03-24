Grant STEVENSON

Guest Book
  • "Rip grant you were a good dairy owner condolences to the..."
    - Jarred Davies
  • "Was so shocked to hear of Grant's passing. He was an..."
    - Steph
  • "So sad to hear of Grants passing. My deepest sympathy."
    - Janis Hope
  • "Grant will never be forgotten! Such a good fella but ya..."
    - Pania Milk Lady
  • "Great memories of dear Grant,sympathy to Wendy &family from..."
    - Jill&Wally Bell
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

STEVENSON, Grant Russell:
Taken too soon at Christchurch Hospital on March 17, 2020; aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy. Much loved father and mate of Andrew and Jacqui, and Matthew and Shannon. Loved Poppa of Finley and Baxter. A private memorial service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The South Canterbury Branch of The Heart Foundation. Messages to Stevenson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
