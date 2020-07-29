GOODEVE, Grant:

A year has passed so very quickly. Grant's immediate family would like to acknowledge and thank the many people who offered love, support and sympathy with Grant's sudden passing on July 29, 2019. We appreciate your thoughtfulness and kindness. Thank you to all who took the time out to phone, visit, and bring baking, food and flowers. It was a real comfort to us, as were the the wonderful tributes to Grant that were written in the many condolence cards we received. We enjoyed seeing the folk that Grant went to school with or worked with over many years, whether on a digger, scraper, dozer or truck on farms, racecourse, regional council, etc. He also did a couple of years on the West Coast and made many friends there. To those that helped in any way, your contribution made our loss bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone personally, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



