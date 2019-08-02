Grant GOODEVE

GOODEVE, Grant:
Taken too soon at Waimate on July 29, 2019, aged 47 years. Dearly loved son of Bob and Diana. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Deborah and partner Mark, Nigel and Jeanie, Suzie and Bob. Loved father of Sam. Loved uncle of David and Carly. A service celebrating the life of Grant will be held at A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Goodeve Family, 73 Molloys Rd, RD 10, Waimate.

