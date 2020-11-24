DELLOW, Grant Raymond:
1964 - 2020
Result of a tragic accident on November 19, 2020. A loved partner of Anne-Maree. A proud and loved father of Bobby, Sam, Josh, Stevie-Jane and the late Paula, Jamie and Emma. Much loved brother of Gladys, Karen and Warwick, and loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Beloved grandfather to all his grandchildren and long-time friend to Paul. Grant's funeral service will be held at St Marks Chapel, 14A Henry Wigram Drive, Wigram, on Wednesday, November 25, at 1.30pm. Thereafter a private cremation will take place.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 24, 2020