SHORTUS, Graham Stanley

Passed away on June 23, 2020. The family of Graham would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our loved father, grandfather and friend. Thank you for the phone calls, flowers, cards and food. A big thank you to Elloughton Gardens for their great care of Graham, and Ellie at Aoraki for making Dad's funeral so special for us. Graham will be dearly missed but live on forever in our hearts.