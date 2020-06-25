SHORTUS, Graham Stanley:
Passed away on June 23, 2020, at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved father of Grant and Sharyn, and Lorraine and Dean. Loved grandad to William and Gracie; Lisa and Adam, and Sarah. Great-grandad to Elijah and Kingston. Special friend to Margaret. Graham's family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Elloughton Gardens for the amazing care they all gave him. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed a private cremation. Messages to 7 Archer St, Parkside, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 25 to June 27, 2020