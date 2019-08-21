SHEWAN,
Graham Benjamin:
Passed away on August 19, 2019, at South Canterbury Hospice, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Marlene. Loved father and father-in-law of Warren and Gwyn, Timpany (Tim) and Sue, and Joanna (Jo) and Len. Loved Grandad of Kate and Matt, Christina and Nathan, and dearly loved and treasured grandy of Casey and Kieran. Great-grandad of Joel and Sadie; and Theo and his little sister (due in October). Youngest brother of Dawn, Roger (dec), Derry and Pauline. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Helicopter Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Shewan Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 21, 2019