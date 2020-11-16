RAWSTORN,
Graham Ernest:
On November 13, 2020, in Timaru Hospital, unexpectedly; aged 87 years. Cherished husband of the late Noeline for 59 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Candice (Mt Bruce), John and Jenny (Dunedin), and Andrew and Tania (Dunedin), Jan (Blenheim) and Lisa (Christchurch). Adored grandad and great-grandad of Clint, Dan and Kadin, Sam, Charlie, Jake and Liam, and Ben, Holly, Tom, Georgia and Michaela, and great-grandad of Liam, Ethan and Blake, Jett, Navy and Rumi, Blake and Amelia, and Oscar.
Well done, good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Waihi Lodge for the wonderful love and care shown to Dad over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gideons may be left at the service. Any messages for Graham's family may be posted to the Rawstorn Family, C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. The Funeral Service for Graham will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, on Thursday, November 19 at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2020