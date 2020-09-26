Acknowledgement



LITTLE, Graham:

The family of Graham Little, formerly of Annandale, Cave and Ackroyd Road, Temuka, would like to thank everyone who wrote cards and sent flowers following his passing back in April of this year. The family would like to acknowledge that during this time of Covid Level 4 restrictions they where unable to have a formal farewell for Graham to honour his life. We would also like to extend a special thank you to St John Ambulance staff, doctors Bryan Moore and Katy Burton for providing care for Graham.

Graham's wife of 64 years, Hannelore, now resides at Strathallen Rest Home, Timaru, and can be visited there from Friday next week.



LITTLE, Graham:The family of Graham Little, formerly of Annandale, Cave and Ackroyd Road, Temuka, would like to thank everyone who wrote cards and sent flowers following his passing back in April of this year. The family would like to acknowledge that during this time of Covid Level 4 restrictions they where unable to have a formal farewell for Graham to honour his life. We would also like to extend a special thank you to St John Ambulance staff, doctors Bryan Moore and Katy Burton for providing care for Graham.Graham's wife of 64 years, Hannelore, now resides at Strathallen Rest Home, Timaru, and can be visited there from Friday next week. Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 26, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers