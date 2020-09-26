LITTLE, Graham:
The family of Graham Little, formerly of Annandale, Cave and Ackroyd Road, Temuka, would like to thank everyone who wrote cards and sent flowers following his passing back in April of this year. The family would like to acknowledge that during this time of Covid Level 4 restrictions they where unable to have a formal farewell for Graham to honour his life. We would also like to extend a special thank you to St John Ambulance staff, doctors Bryan Moore and Katy Burton for providing care for Graham.
Graham's wife of 64 years, Hannelore, now resides at Strathallen Rest Home, Timaru, and can be visited there from Friday next week.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 26, 2020