Graham KELLAND

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this time of your loss."
    - Mervyn & Heather Nell
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Doris Linton Lounge of the Ashburton RSA
Cox Street
Ashburton
Death Notice

KELLAND, Graham Thomas:
Peacefully after a brave battle with illness at Parkstone Retirement Village, Christchurch on January 25, 2020, in his 79th year. Graham was the beloved son of the late Jean and Clarrie Kelland, a loved brother of Merle and the late Eion Banks, Shona and Geoff Taylor and Fay, loved uncle and great-uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Christchurch Nephrology team and Parkstone Retirement Village staff. Messages to: The Kelland Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Doris Linton Lounge of the Ashburton RSA, Cox Street, Ashburton on Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
