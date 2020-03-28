GEE, Graham Frederick:
Humane Society Award recipient. Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband and best friend of Jean for 58 years. A devoted father and father-in-law of Allan and Wendy (Timaru), Neil (Australia), Brian and Maree (Christchurch), Karen and Wayne Forward (Murchison), and a loved granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren. A loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Yvonne (dec) (Temuka), April and John (dec) Norris (Timaru), Ella and Alwyn (dec) Kell (Balclutha), Helen and Jim (dec) Mitchell, and a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the wonderful medical staff who have cared for Graham over the years. Messages to Cottage 15/6 Glenwood Ave, Timaru 7910. At Graham's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020