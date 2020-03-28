Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Humane Society Award recipient. Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband and best friend of Jean for 58 years. A devoted father and father-in-law of Allan and Wendy (Timaru), Neil (Australia), Brian and Maree (Christchurch), Karen and Wayne Forward (Murchison), and a loved granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren. A loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Yvonne (dec) (Temuka), April and John (dec) Norris (Timaru), Ella and Alwyn (dec) Kell (Balclutha), Helen and Jim (dec) Mitchell, and a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the wonderful medical staff who have cared for Graham over the years. Messages to Cottage 15/6 Glenwood Ave, Timaru 7910. At Graham's request a private cremation has been held.







GEE, Graham Frederick:Humane Society Award recipient. Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband and best friend of Jean for 58 years. A devoted father and father-in-law of Allan and Wendy (Timaru), Neil (Australia), Brian and Maree (Christchurch), Karen and Wayne Forward (Murchison), and a loved granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren. A loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Yvonne (dec) (Temuka), April and John (dec) Norris (Timaru), Ella and Alwyn (dec) Kell (Balclutha), Helen and Jim (dec) Mitchell, and a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the wonderful medical staff who have cared for Graham over the years. Messages to Cottage 15/6 Glenwood Ave, Timaru 7910. At Graham's request a private cremation has been held. Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers