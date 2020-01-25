KENNY, Graeme (Snow):
Denise, Grant, and Susan, and their families, wish to thank friends and family for their love and support following the sudden death of our beloved Snow. A very much loved husband, father and grandfather. Thanks to everyone who visited, phoned, sent cards, flowers, baking, meals and groceries. Heartfelt thanks to those who attended Snow's funeral to help us celebrate his life. We were overwhelmed with the generous support and kindness shown to us. Thank you for your generous donations to Geraldine Fire Brigade, St John's and Westpac Helicopter. Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch hospital ICU North and your professionalism and support to our family was beyond words. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 25, 2020