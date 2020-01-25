Acknowledgement

KENNY, Graeme (Snow):

Denise, Grant, and Susan, and their families, wish to thank friends and family for their love and support following the sudden death of our beloved Snow. A very much loved husband, father and grandfather. Thanks to everyone who visited, phoned, sent cards, flowers, baking, meals and groceries. Heartfelt thanks to those who attended Snow's funeral to help us celebrate his life. We were overwhelmed with the generous support and kindness shown to us. Thank you for your generous donations to Geraldine Fire Brigade, St John's and Westpac Helicopter. Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch hospital ICU North and your professionalism and support to our family was beyond words. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers