Graeme CUNNINGHAM

Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
SC Traction Engine Vintage Machinery Museum
33 Brosnan Road
Levels
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM,
Graeme (Butch):
Kitty, Courtney, Hayden and Shane would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love and support through the dark days of Butch's illness and passing. To our family and friends your ongoing love and support is endless thank you. Special thanks to David and his apprentices for the time spent on Butch's truck, my gratitude is never ending. The cards, food, flowers and thoughts were amazing. Thank you Craig from Geraldine Funeral Services for helping to ease the pain with your patience and guidance. Please accept this as a personal thank you to everyone. A Memorial Service for Butch will be held at the SC Traction Engine Vvintage Machinery Museum, 33 Brosnan Road, Levels, at 2.00pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 11, 2020
