Graeme CUNNINGHAM

Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM,
Graeme Douglas (Butch):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Loving husband and soulmate of Kitty. Adored Dad to Hayden and Bel, Shane and Tarrah, Courtney and Jamie. Loved Poppy of Amber, Corey, and Keegan.
"In Our Hearts Forever"
Messages for Butch's family may be posted to the Cunningham Family C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. Due to COVID-19 and government regulations a private service has been held. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020
