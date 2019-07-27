WALKER, Grace Margaret
(nee Darroch):
Peacefully in her sleep at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, aged 99. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Loved mother of Pauline, Judy, Miriam and Mark; mother-in-law of Robert and Patrick; grandmother of late Vicky, Peter, Megan, Rob and Kate, and great-grandmother of Regan, Alex, Alexsis and Hazel. Much loved sister of 9, survived by her loved brother John. A Service of Thanksgiving for Grace will be held at St Andrews Sinclair Community Centre, 74 Park Street, Ashburton, on Tuesday, July 30, at 11.00am. All communications to the Walker Family, 52 Queens Drive, Allenton, Ashburton 7700.
Galbraith Mid Canterbury
Funeral Services
03 3083980
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019