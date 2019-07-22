DOCHERTY,
Gordon Stewart:
Peacefully at Timaru, on July 19, 2019, aged 76. Loved son of the late Myrtle and Joseph, loved father and friend of Gina, and Kirk and their mother Pat, and Shane, loved brother and brother-in-law of Lindsay (Doc), Peter and Melanie, and the late Josephine and a loved Grandfather, uncle and friend. In keeping with Gordon's wishes a private cremation is to be held. Donations to Hospice South Canterbury in memory of Gordon would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Docherty family C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 22, 2019