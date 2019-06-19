ROBINSON,
Glenice Winifred:
Passed away peacefully at The Croft Rest Home, on June 14, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas (Doug) Robinson, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Joan, Bruce and Val Robinson, treasured Gran of Michelle and Steve, and Nicki and Clive, and Great-Gran of Hannah, Charlotte, and Eva. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Clair and Phil Cook, Joyce and Colin Holden, and Edna and Jack Taylor. Loved auntie of Bev and Peter Davidson, Graeme Holden, Susan and Richard Fowler, and Karen and Ian Harris, and loved great-auntie to all her great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of The Croft Rest Home for all their love and care of mum over the last few remaining years of her life. A private family cremation has been held and an afternoon tea service, to celebrate mum's life will be held at 266 Beaconsfield Rd, Timaru, on Saturday, June 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 19 to June 22, 2019