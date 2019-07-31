BALDWIN,
Gladys May (nee Johnston):
Passed away at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, on July 29, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of Bruce for 64 years (22nd August). Mother and mother in-law of Chris and Margaret (Dunedin), Geoff and Shirley (Motueka), Rob and Donna (Wales UK), Gerald and Bridget (Nelson), Russ (Sydney), along with their "troops and grandchildren". Loved daughter of the late Jim and the late Jean Johnston of Longridge North, Balfour, and sister of the late Jim and Joy and families. Glad was an enthusiastic mother, teacher, sports person, adventurer, boatie – gone. It was Glad's wish to have a family gathering, cremation and burial of her ashes in the Twizel Cemetery.
"The leader of the pack
is taking a spell"
Messages to 10 Glencairn Road, Twizel 7901.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 31, 2019