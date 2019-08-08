RUSH, Gerard Dominic:
On August 6, 2019, Gerard passed away suddenly at home (aged 65). Beloved soulmate of Felicity; much loved father of Sam, Tom and Violet; dearly loved eldest son of late Fred and Kathleen; brother and brother-in-law of Joan (deceased) and Rodney, David and Catherine, beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews; and adored and cherished Poppa to his grandchildren.
We never lose the one's we love,
For even though they are gone,
Within the hearts of those who care,
Their memory lingers on.
Will be sadly missed by many. Funeral details will follow.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2019