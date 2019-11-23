McKENDRY,
Gerard Thomas:
On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long illness; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Spark), much loved father and father-in-law of Bridget and the late Julian Carver, Jim, and Colleen and Ryan Davies, much loved granddad of Seraphine and Xavier, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Gerard by the staff at Access Community Health and Nurse Maude. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McKendry family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for Gerard will be held in St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019