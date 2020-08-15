MARSHALL,
Gerald (Gerry Snr):
Passed away peacefully at the Margaret Wilson Rest Home, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gerry and Glenys, Ronnie (dec), Linda and Murray (dec), and a fondly remembered grandpa of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend of Pearl (dec), Margherita (dec) and their families. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Margaret Wilson Rest Home for the care and respect shown to Gerry during his stay there. Messages to 59 Nikau Place, Timaru 7910. At Gerry's request, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 15, 2020