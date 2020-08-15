BROSNAHAN,

Gerald Patrick:

Gerald's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the extended Brosnahan and Hopkinson families for the love and support shown to us on Dad's passing. Also our thanks to friends, neighbours, and the church community for the many cards, flowers, and words of comfort. Your kindness is appreciated. Special thanks also to St Vincent de Paul for the guard of honour for dad. We were deeply touched. Please accept this notice as a personal thank you.



