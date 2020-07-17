BROSNAHAN,
Gerald Patrick:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Strathallen Life Care, Timaru, on July 15, 2020; aged 86 years. Loved and devoted husband of Pam (nee Hopkinson). Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Diane (Paraparaumu), Tim and Jackie (Timaru), Rebecca and Dave Jackson (Timaru), Pat and Bev (New Plymouth), Lisa and Brent Connolly (Christchurch), and Gregor and Livie (Christchurch). Loved grandfather of Grace and Jeremy; Adam and Sam; Liam and Jonathon; and Hannah, Lauren and Emma, and great-grandfather of George, Blake, Emmerson and Maia. Brother of Patty Scott and the late Leo, Bernie, Mary and Margaret.
'Rest in Peace'
A Rosary will be recited at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 7.00pm. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Gerald's life will be held at St Thomas Catholic Church, cnr Wai-iti and Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Brosnahan Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2020